uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 29630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

uniQure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

