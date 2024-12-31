United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $12.57. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 6,276 shares.
United Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancorp
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.