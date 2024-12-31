United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $12.57. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 6,276 shares.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

About United Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

