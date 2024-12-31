United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Corey Lynn Ruehle sold 2,664 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $78,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,680.80. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.60. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

