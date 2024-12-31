United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $47,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $178,816.68. The trade was a 20.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

