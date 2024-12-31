United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBFO

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,816.68. The trade was a 20.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.