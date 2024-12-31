United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.24. 2,622,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,367,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $997.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

