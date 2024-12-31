Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Unity Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

In related news, SVP David G. Bove sold 4,167 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $194,932.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,174.86. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $46,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,085. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,810 shares of company stock valued at $499,642. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

