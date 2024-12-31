ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Up 24.8% – What’s Next?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 6,398,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,411,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

