Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Valneva worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALN opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $351.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

