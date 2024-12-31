Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Shares of VALN opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $351.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
