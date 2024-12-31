Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Penney Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penney Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.6% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

