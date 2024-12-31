Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 274,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 464,328 shares.The stock last traded at $627.46 and had previously closed at $627.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $621.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

