Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 43,044 shares.The stock last traded at $117.43 and had previously closed at $116.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $888.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

