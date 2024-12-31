Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 22.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,525,000. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $346,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.21 and its 200 day moving average is $281.24. The company has a market cap of $436.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $232.40 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.