Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

VARGF opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Varta has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

