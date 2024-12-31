Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verb Technology

In other Verb Technology news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $146,727.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,915 shares in the company, valued at $802,339.65. This trade represents a 22.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Verb Technology from $800.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VERB

Verb Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.