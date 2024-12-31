Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Insider Activity

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.94. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$17.56.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.