Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
VSSYW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
Versus Systems Company Profile
