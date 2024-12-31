Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

VSSYW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

