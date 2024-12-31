Village Super Market, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Village Super Market stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
