Village Super Market, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Village Super Market stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,523.55. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 10,933 shares of company stock worth $330,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.