Village Super Market, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Village Super Market stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,523.55. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,933 shares of company stock worth $330,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

