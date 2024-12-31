Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.58. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 661,973 shares traded.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
