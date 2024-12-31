Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.58. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 661,973 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

