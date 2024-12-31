Vistra Announces Appointment of Rob Walters to Board of Directors

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) has recently expanded its Board of Directors, appointing Rob Walters as an independent director effective December 24, 2024. The decision to bring Walters onto the board was made following a recommendation from the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.

Mr. Walters brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as a senior partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP until his retirement in 2023. Throughout his career, spanning over four decades, Walters has been involved in various industries and regulatory areas, notably as the executive vice president and general counsel of Energy Future Holdings Corp. He has a deep understanding of the electric utility and power sectors, excelling in strategic planning, team leadership, major transactions, regulatory compliance, and advisory roles.

The appointment of Rob Walters also marks an increase in the size of Vistra’s Board from 10 members to 11. The Board has determined that Mr. Walters meets the criteria of an “independent director” as outlined by the New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

In terms of compensation, Mr. Walters will receive an annual cash retainer of $100,000, along with additional fees for each committee he serves on. Additionally, he will be granted restricted stock units valued at $180,000 based on the Company’s common stock trading price at the time of the grant. To further support his role, he will enter into Vistra’s standard indemnification agreement for directors.

In a recent press release issued by the Company on December 30, 2024, the appointment of Rob Walters was officially announced. This announcement was made in line with Regulation FD Disclosure guidelines. The press release highlighted Mr. Walters’ background and contributions, emphasizing his valuable expertise in the power industry and regulatory landscape.

Vistra Corp., based in Irving, Texas, is a prominent Fortune 500 company specializing in integrated retail electricity and power generation services across the United States. With an unwavering commitment to reliability, affordability, and sustainability, Vistra continues to lead the energy transformation in a dynamic industry landscape.

For more information about Vistra Corp. and its recent developments, including the appointment of Rob Walters to the Board of Directors, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s official website.

