Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.46 and traded as low as C$20.35. Wajax shares last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 59,381 shares trading hands.

WJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Wajax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on Wajax and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.46. The firm has a market cap of C$446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

