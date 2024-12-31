Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 833.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 952.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

