Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target to $2.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

SGMO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of SGMO opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.