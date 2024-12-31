West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
