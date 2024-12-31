Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.92. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 3,102,509 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Westwater Resources news, Director Terence James Cryan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,079.22. This trade represents a 12.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwater Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Westwater Resources worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.