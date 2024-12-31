Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,208,200 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 10,687,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0427 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

