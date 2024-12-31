Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 92,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 600,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $7,750,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.