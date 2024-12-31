WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WCLD stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.