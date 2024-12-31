WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

GTR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

