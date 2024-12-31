Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,066 ($13.38) and last traded at GBX 1,064.85 ($13.36), with a volume of 4391854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,044 ($13.10).
A number of brokerages have commented on WISE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.11) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.
