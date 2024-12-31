Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 3rd

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,652.66. This represents a 54.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

