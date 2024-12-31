X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $79.25.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.4861 dividend. This represents a $17.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.