X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 1,678,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,506,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

