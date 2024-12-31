XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 146,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 411,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

XCHG Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.