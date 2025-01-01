22,866 Shares in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,456.24. This represents a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 56,054 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $972,536.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,228,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,656,788.95. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

PLSE opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.