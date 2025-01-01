24,996 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

