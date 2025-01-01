2,664 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,788.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 870,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 865,775 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,314,000 after purchasing an additional 684,827 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 570,510 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

