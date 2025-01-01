357,108 Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.