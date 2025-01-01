37,100 Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

