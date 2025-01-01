4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.
FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.74. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.