4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 1,087,147 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 188,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 855,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.74. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

