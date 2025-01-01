89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

89bio Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $829.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,052.04. This trade represents a 1.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Mcwherter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,950. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 226.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 89bio by 21.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

