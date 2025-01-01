Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 52,127 shares changing hands.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.
