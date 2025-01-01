Adam H. Stedham Purchases 22,000 Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,572.84. This trade represents a 8.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.51. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

