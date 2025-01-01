Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $136.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

