Adeoye Y. Olukotun Sells 2,850 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,800. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.