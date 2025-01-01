Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $438.57 and last traded at $441.00. Approximately 818,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,285,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.01 and its 200-day moving average is $522.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,622,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $1,057,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

