Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATGE opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

