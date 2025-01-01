Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.