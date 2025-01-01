Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 60.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.