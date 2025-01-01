Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.35 and last traded at $123.09. 9,944,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 53,224,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.19.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.58. The company has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.7% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 33,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

